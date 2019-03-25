Muere a los 76 años Scott Walker, cantante y compositor

Scott Walker, cantante y compositor británico-estadounidense, murió a los 76 años, así lo anunció su sello discográfico 4ADa través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter. Walker tiene una carrera que lo llevó de ser un ícono del pop en los años 60’ a músico de vanguardia durante el siglo XXI.
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Scott Walker. Scott was 76 years old and is survived by his daughter, Lee, his granddaughter, Emmi-Lee, and his partner Beverly: https://t.co/awaFXWOkja pic.twitter.com/nd6MYVmWaO
— 4AD (@4AD_Official) March 25, 2019
El músico, nació en Estados Unidos, sin embargo obtuvo la ciudadanía británica, su carrera como solitario la inició en 1967, luego de ser vocalista de la banda The Walker Brothers. Asimismo Scott Walker ha sido influencia de músicos como David Bowie, Pulp, Thom Yorke de Radiohead.
So very sad to hear that Scott Walker has passed away, he was a huge influence on Radiohead and myself, showing me how i could use my voice and words. Met him once at Meltdown, such a kind gentle outsider. He will be very missed. https://t.co/v33Ey91hbn
— Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) March 25, 2019