Muere a los 76 años Scott Walker, cantante y compositor

Por Agencia Basta -
20

Scott Walker, cantante y compositor británico-estadounidense, murió a los 76 años, así lo anunció su sello discográfico 4ADa través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter. Walker tiene una carrera que lo llevó de ser un ícono del pop en los años 60’ a músico de vanguardia durante el siglo XXI.

 

 

El músico, nació en Estados Unidos, sin embargo obtuvo la ciudadanía británica, su carrera como solitario la inició en 1967, luego de ser vocalista de la banda The Walker Brothers. Asimismo Scott Walker ha sido influencia de músicos como David Bowie, Pulp, Thom Yorke de Radiohead.

 

