Artistas más escuchados en Spotify este 2019

Ciudad de México.- el 2019 esta a punto de llegar a su fin y como cada año Spotify presentó las listas de los artistas más escuchado alrededor del mundo en el 2019, personalidades como Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Billie Eilish y J Balvin ocupan algunos de los primeros puestos.
Aquí la lista completa, ¿están tus favoritos?:
Spotify’s Global Top Lists 2019:
Los más reproducidos:
Artistas mujeres más reproducidas:
Artistas hombres más reproducidos:
Canciones más sonadas:
- “Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
- “bad guy” – Billie Eilish
- “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee
- “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
- “Old Town Road – Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
Álbumes más reproducidos:
- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
- Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone
- thank u, next – Ariana Grande
- No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
- Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
Podcasts más escuchados:
- The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- Gemischtes Hack
- Fest & Flauschig
- The Misfits Podcast
Podcasts Originales de Spotify más escuchados:
- The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal
- Gemischtes Hack
- Fest & Flauschig
- Serial Killers
- Herrengedeck – Der Podcast
EL PRÓXIMO 06 DE DICIEMBRE PODRÁS CONOCER LO MÁS ESCUCHADO POR TI EN 2019 A TRAVÉS DE #SpotifyWrapped.
#SpotifyWrapped está a la vuelta de la esquina, a partir del viernes 6 de diciembre podrás conocer que fue lo que más escuchaste, cantaste y bailaste éste 2019. 🎤💃📱 pic.twitter.com/6l9F90qeZ7
— Diario Basta! (@diariobasta) December 3, 2019