Artistas más escuchados en Spotify este 2019

Ciudad de México.- el 2019 esta a punto de llegar a su fin y como cada año Spotify presentó las listas de los artistas más escuchado alrededor del mundo en el 2019, personalidades como Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Billie Eilish y J Balvin ocupan algunos de los primeros puestos.

Aquí la lista completa, ¿están tus favoritos?:

Spotify’s Global Top Lists 2019:

Los más reproducidos: 

  1. Post Malone
  2. Billie Eilish
  3. Ariana Grande
  4. Ed Sheeran
  5. Bad Bunny

Artistas mujeres más reproducidas: 

  1. Billie Eilish
  2. Ariana Grande
  3. Taylor Swift
  4. Camila Cabello
  5. Halsey

Artistas hombres más reproducidos: 

  1. Post Malone
  2. Ed Sheeran
  3. Bad Bunny
  4. Khalid
  5. J Balvin

Canciones más sonadas: 

  1. “Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
  2. “bad guy” – Billie Eilish
  3. “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee
  4. “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
  5. “Old Town Road – Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Álbumes más reproducidos: 

  1. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
  2. Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone
  3. thank u, next – Ariana Grande
  4. No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
  5. Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Podcasts más escuchados: 

  1. The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal
  2. My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  3. Gemischtes Hack
  4. Fest & Flauschig
  5. The Misfits Podcast

Podcasts Originales de Spotify más escuchados: 

  1. The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal
  2. Gemischtes Hack
  3. Fest & Flauschig
  4. Serial Killers
  5. Herrengedeck – Der Podcast

EL PRÓXIMO 06 DE DICIEMBRE PODRÁS CONOCER LO MÁS ESCUCHADO POR TI EN 2019 A TRAVÉS DE #SpotifyWrapped. 

