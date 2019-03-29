Trump amenaza con cerrar frontera la próxima semana

Indicó que México debe evitar que migrantes ilegales ingresen a Estados Unidos o de lo contrario cerrará su frontera sur.

México.- El presidente Donald Trump afirmó esta mañana que México ha hecho una fortuna, durante muchos años, gracias a Estados Unidos.

A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el mandatario estadounidense indicó que México debe evitar que migrantes ilegales ingresen a Estados Unidos.

Aseguró también que “los demócratas nos han dado las leyes de migración más débiles en cualquier parte del mundo”, mientras que México tiene las más fuertes.

Trump amenazó con cerrar la frontera o” grandes secciones de la frontera”, la próxima semana, pues para México sería muy fácil detener el flujo migratorio, pero “solo toman nuestro dinero”.

