Presentan la antorcha Olímpica para Tokio 2020

Por Agencia Basta -
Japón. Esta mañana fue presentada la antorcha Olímpica para los juegos de Tokio 2020.

El anuncio se hizo a través de la cu8enta oficial de dicha organización en la que escribió: “La antorcha lleva el motivo de un cerezo, flor japonesa mejor amada, y comenzará su viaje a través del país con la llegada de la temporada de flor de cerezo en marzo de 2020”.

Cabe destacar que los Juegos Olímpicos se celebrarán del 24 de julio al 9 de agosto. Mientras que los Paralímpicos del 25 de agosto al 6 de septiembre.

