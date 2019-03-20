Presentan la antorcha Olímpica para Tokio 2020

Japón. Esta mañana fue presentada la antorcha Olímpica para los juegos de Tokio 2020.
El anuncio se hizo a través de la cu8enta oficial de dicha organización en la que escribió: “La antorcha lleva el motivo de un cerezo, flor japonesa mejor amada, y comenzará su viaje a través del país con la llegada de la temporada de flor de cerezo en marzo de 2020”.
The design of the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Torch has been unveiled! The torch bears the motif of a cherry blossom, Japan’s best-loved flower, and will begin its journey across the country with the arrival of the cherry blossom season in March 2020. 🌸 #TorchRelay @OlympicFlame pic.twitter.com/xfPn6MQz8S
