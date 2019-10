La generación “abusada” o cómo usar a Alexa a tu favor

I would say it’s a fantastic effort son 🤣🤣🤣 NOT. Alexa is NOT how you do your home work Bryce. 10/10 for cleverness on this aul boy 🤣🤣🤣 really could not believe the cheek of him doing it when I was in the vicinity🤣🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🥰🥰 mailto:licensing@ladbiblegroup.com

Posted by Leanne Gormanley on Wednesday, 9 October 2019