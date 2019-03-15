Atentado deja al menos 49 muertos en Nueva Zelanda

Por Agencia Basta -
Nueva Zelanda.-  Dos hombres armados ejecutaron un tiroteo en las mezquitas de Christchurch en Nueva Zelanda, este hecho dejó al menos 49 personas muertas, según el medio local New Zealand Herald informó que hasta el omento hay cuatro personas detenidas, de ellos tres son hombres y una mujer. Asimismo detalló que el presunto delincuente, Brenton Tarrant de 28 años, transmitió a través de sus redes sociales la masacre.

 

Diversos representantes de países del mundo mandaron sus condolencias al pueblo neozelandés:

 

 

 

 

 

 

