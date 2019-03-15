Atentado deja al menos 49 muertos en Nueva Zelanda

My deepest condolences over the numerous victims of the terrorist attack in Christchurch. There can be no justification for this monstrous crime. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded and injured

My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019