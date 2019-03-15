Atentado deja al menos 49 muertos en Nueva Zelanda

Nueva Zelanda.- Dos hombres armados ejecutaron un tiroteo en las mezquitas de Christchurch en Nueva Zelanda, este hecho dejó al menos 49 personas muertas, según el medio local New Zealand Herald informó que hasta el omento hay cuatro personas detenidas, de ellos tres son hombres y una mujer. Asimismo detalló que el presunto delincuente, Brenton Tarrant de 28 años, transmitió a través de sus redes sociales la masacre.
Diversos representantes de países del mundo mandaron sus condolencias al pueblo neozelandés:
My deepest condolences over the numerous victims of the terrorist attack in Christchurch. There can be no justification for this monstrous crime. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded and injured
— Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) March 15, 2019
Dear Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern,
Japan firmly condemns the atrocious shooting carried out in Christchurch on 15th March.
— 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) March 15, 2019
My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019