“La celulitis es parte de todas” Demi Lovato se muestra tal cual es en Instagram

Demi es una chica que busca quitarse de los prejuicios que existen en cuanto a la belleza femenina y, aunque a veces se desaparezca de sus redes sociales, estas acumulan miles de likes.
En está ocasión, subió una fotografía donde asegura posar sin nada de edición, mostrando su cuerpo con marcas de celulítis: “No me entusiasma mi apariencia, pero la aprecio y, a veces, eso es lo mejor que puedo hacer. Espero inspirar a alguien a apreciar su cuerpo también” reza el texto que acompaña su publicación.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
En este también admite que se avergüenza que muchas de sus fotografías tienen edición, pero espera que con esta publicación las mujeres se sientan mejor con su cuerpo ya que ella particularmente se siente harta de tratar de ser el prototipo de belleza que la sociedad exige.
Por lo mientras, la publicación ya acumula más de 9 millones de “me gusta” (9 millones 1, contando con el mío).
Demi, ¡Tú siempre has sido una belleza para un servidor!
También te puede interesar: