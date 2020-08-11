Abuelo Terminator: Schwarzenegger tendrá una nieta

Ya tenemos hija de parte de Chris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger, quienes anunciaron el lunes el nacimiento de su hija Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt y publicaron posts en sus respectivas cuentas de Instagram.

El post incluye una foto de las manos de ambos padres y su bebé, además de un par de versos de la Biblia, incluyendo el salmo 126:3:

“El Señor ha hecho grandes cosas por nosotros, y eso nos llena de alegría”.

