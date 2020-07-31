Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez y Harry Styles, ¿olvidados por los VMA’s 2020?

Ciudad de México.- el pasado jueves se revelaron las nominaciones a los premios MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) en su edición 2020 generando polémica en redes sociales por las candidaturas y los artistas que quedaron fuera.
A través de redes sociales, miles de fanáticos se pronunciaron porque cantantes como Dua Lipa no obtuvieron ninguna dominación para las categorías votadas por los fans.
Sin embargo, la cantante británica está nominada a cuatro galardones en las categorías profesionales: una con ‘Don’t Start Now’ en la categoría “Mejor dirección” y mientras que en “mejor coreografía”, “mejores efectos Visuales” y “mejor dirección de arte” por ‘Physical‘.
Asimismo, los fanáticos de Harry Styles y Selena Gomez se manifestaron ante la misma situación, pero el ex One Direction está nominado en “Mejor dirección”, “Mejor dirección de arte”, y “Mejores efectos visuales”, mientras que Gomez solo en la categoría de “Mejor dirección de arte”.
Las votaciones ya comenzaron a traves del sitio del vma.mtv.com y cerrarán hasta el próximo 23 de agosto.
Acá te dejamos la lista completa de nominados:
Vídeo del año
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Artista del año
- DaBaby
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
Canción del Año
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
- Post Malone – “Circles”
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Mejor colaboración
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Mejor Artista emergente (Push)
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Lewis Capaldi
- Roddy Ricch
- Tate McRae
- YUNGBLUD
Mejor canción de Pop
- BTS – “On”
- Halsey – “You should be sad”
- Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift – “Lover”
Mejor canción de Hip-hop
- DaBaby – “BOP”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
Mejor canción de Rock
- Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
- Coldplay – “Orphans”
- Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
- Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
- The Killers – “Caution”
Mejor canción Alternativa
- The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
- All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
- FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
- Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
- Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
- Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
Mejor canción Latina
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
- Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”
- J Balvin – “Amarillo”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
- Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que Pena”
Mejor canción de R&B
- Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
- Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
- H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
- Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Mejor canción de K-Pop
- (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
- BTS – “On”
- EXO – “Obsession”
- Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
- Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
- Red Velvet – “Psycho”
Mejor vídeo
- Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
- H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
- Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
Mejor vídeo desde Casa
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
- Ariana Grande ft. Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
- Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
- Drake – “Toosie Slide”
- John Legend – “Bigger Love”
- Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
Mejor presentación de Cuarentena
- Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
- CNCO – Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
- John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
CATEGORÍAS PROFESIONALES
Mejor dirección
- Billie Eilish – “xanny”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Mejor cinematografía
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Mejor dirección de arte
- A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”
- Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”
- Taylor Swift – “Lover”
Mejores efectos Visuales
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
Mejor coreografía
- BTS – “On”
- CNCO ft. Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”
- DaBaby – “BOP”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Normani – “Motivation”
Mejor edición
- Halsey – “Graveyard”
- James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”
- Lizzo – “Good As Hell”
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”
- Rosalía – “A Paleí”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”