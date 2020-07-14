La despedida emotiva de Dianna Agron a Naya Rivera

Ciudad de México.- Dianna Agron, actriz de la exitosa serie ‘Glee’, se despidió de manera emotiva de su compañera de reparto, Naya Rivera, quien falleció hace unos días tras un viaje en barco en el lago Piru, California.
A través de su cuenta, la actriz compartió una fotografía con Naya Rivera donde rozan sus narices y una descripción donde recuerda las anécdotas que vivió durante las grabaciones de la serie que conquistaría a toda una generación.
”He estado revisando las actuaciones de Naya en nuestro programa y me ha dado una gran alegría. Trabajar con ella fue un regalo. Había mucho que absorber: su ética de trabajo, su valentía, su talento, suprema”, escribió Agron sobre Naya a quien describe como hipnotizante.
(…) No puedo entender esta tremenda pérdida. Me quedaré con ella y estos recuerdos por el resto del tiempo, junto a nuestra familia Glee. Por favor, mantenga espacio para ella, su familia, su hermoso niño.
En el post, Dianna Agron señaló que Rivera fue su primer amiga dentro de Glee, la serie donde interpretaron a las porristas Queen Fabray y Santana López.
View this post on Instagram
Naya and I fell into stride with such ease, she was my first friend and ally on our show. In the pilot, our characters came and went with such swiftness. Our enthusiasm brimmed with all of the unknown. We tried to grasp what the other cast members must be feeling as we were working in such separate manners. We dared to dream. What if this show worked? Wouldn’t that be something? Something was brimming, it was palpable. And thank god it worked. Naya’s magnetic talent was going to be unleashed, we just didn’t know it yet. I’ve been revisiting Naya’s performances on our show and it has brought me great joy. To work with her was a gift. There was a great deal to absorb – her work ethic, her fearlessness, her talent – supreme. Naya had a laugh that would envelop you and hold you captive. She was mesmerizing. That twinkle in her eye, her luminous smile. Naya lead with truth, humor, wit. I loved her for all of these reasons. I loved her sense of curiosity and wanderlust. I was lucky enough to be her travel partner for some of my most favorite adventures. As I write this, I’m grinning with swelling memories of a spontenaous 36 hour excursion – one might even say diversion – to Paris. With Naya, everything was possible and would often simply unfold before us, almost magically. On this particular jaunt, within ten minutes of checking into our hotel, we found ourselves strolling the halls of L'École des Beaux-Arts, sipping wine from paper cups with students showcasing their latest work. It was fantastic. We were united in our commitment to discovery. And there was always a list of cleverly curated ideas in Naya’s back pocket, should we need it. I cannot make sense of this tremendous loss. I will hold onto her and these memories for the rest of time, alongside our Glee family. Please hold space for her, her family, her beautiful boy. In absolute, loving memory.
Dianna Agron se suma a la lista de actores del elenco y famosos que se han pronunciado sobre la muerte de la actriz de 33 años, quien se ahogó al salvar a su hijo del mismo destino en el lago de Piru, California y cuyo cuerpo fue encontrado el día de ayer.
Miles de fans reaccionaron a la despedida de Agron, señalando estar destrozado tras la noticia:
El post de Dianna Agron en instagram sobre Naya Rivera me ha dejado más rota todavía. pic.twitter.com/tyZwR76VUa
— FrikiTV (@FrikiTV1) July 14, 2020
Dianna sobre Naya ella fue mi primera amiga y aliada en el show.
😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔
Que mensaje más poderoso. 😭🤧 pic.twitter.com/gfkhK8JCc0
— Taty 🏳️🌈 (@Higherlov) July 14, 2020
Dianna Agron con su post sobre Naya Rivera provocó que volviera a llorar. No he parado desde ayer!!!
No quiero saber cómo me pondré con Heather. 😢 pic.twitter.com/tWH11YqZM3
— Noema G. Chagollán (@noemachagollan) July 14, 2020