Muere Kelly Preston, Esposa de John Travolta

La actriz Kelly Preston fue una víctima más del cáncer, pues este domingo, su esposo John Travolta ha confirmado su muerte.
“Con gran pesar les informo que mi preciosa esposa Kelly perdió su batalla de dos años contra el cáncer de mama”, dijo el actor de Grease, de 66 años, en su mensaje, hecho desde su cuenta en Instragram.
View this post on Instagram
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
Nacida Kelly Kamalelehua Smith en Honolulu el 13 de octubre de 1962, cambió su nombre a Kelly Preston antes de lograr su primer papel en la comedia de 1985 “Mischief”. Después apareció en otra comedia adolescente, “Secret admirer”. Deja nuestro mundo a los 57 años de edad.
“El amor y la vida de Kelly serán recordados siempre. Me tomaré un tiempo para estar con mis hijos, que han perdido a su madre, así que perdónenme por adelantado si no oyen de mí en un tiempo”, escribió Travolta.