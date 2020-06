Los “Jordan” también son para beber: Michael Jordan lanza Tequila Premium

View this post on Instagram

We’re joining @vancityreynolds and @doshombres to band together and help support those who serve us at #TipYourBartenders. Now through May 1st, for every bottle of Cincoro ordered online, we will donate 30% of all proceeds to the US Bartenders Guild Emergency Assistance Program. We stand to #FlattentheCurve. We’re stronger together and encourage others to join. Order for delivery: Cincoro online store link in bio, @reservebarspirits, @drizlyinc