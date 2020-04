Invasión de tortugas en playas de la India después de años

View this post on Instagram

Olive Ridley sea turtles return to the sea after laying eggs on Rushikulya Beach, some 140 kilometres (88 miles) southwest of Bhubaneswar in India's eastern Odisha state, on February 23, 2018. Thousands of Olive Ridley sea turtles started to come ashore in the last few days from the Bay of Bengal to lay their eggs on the beach, which is one of the three mass nesting sites in the Indian coastal state of Odisha. Picture by Getty