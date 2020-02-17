Un milagro en la piscina: Un pequeño estuvo a punto de morir ahogado

Un bebé de dos años estuvo a punto de ahogarse en una piscina de la ciudad estadounidense de Livonia, Míchigan, si no llega a ser por la actuación de una niña de nueve años y su madrina que notaron que el pequeño se encontraba en apuros, según informa la cadena local WXYZ.
Las imágenes muestran a un niño de dos años que entra en la piscina y poco después comienza a tener problemas para mantenerse a flote. El resto de bañistas, a pesar de no encontrarse a mucha distancia del pequeño, parecen no notar el incidente y continúan nadando.
Según el video de las cámaras de vigilancia, el menor estuvo en el fondo de la piscina durante más de tres minutos, hasta que una niña de nueve años se percató de lo que ocurría. Llamó a su madrina, quien inmediatamente saltó al agua y lo sacó a la superficie.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three children die every day as a result of drowning. In fact, drowning kills more children ages one to four than anything else except birth defects. Thankfully, parents can play a key role in protecting the children they love from drowning. The Livonia Police Department would like to remind you to always monitor children in the water. On January 24, 2020 the Livonia Police Department and the Livonia Fire Department were dispatched to the indoor pool of a local hotel on the report of a two-year-old child that was found unresponsive at the bottom of the pool. A nine-year-old girl pointed out the child lying motionless at the bottom of the pool to her Godmother who screamed for others to call 911 and then dove in and rescued the child. Thankfully, two amazing off-duty nurses were at the hotel and took immediate action. The nurses performed CPR on the child, successfully reviving him after many cycles. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The four heroic individuals who saved the child’s life have been nominated to receive the department’s highest civilian honor; the Livonia Police Department Exceptional Service Award.
Posted by Livonia Police Department on Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Testigos presenciales en seguida llamaron a la ambulancia. Afortunadamente, a la escena llegaron dos enfermeras que se encontraban en el hotel y practicaron al bebé reanimación cardiopulmonar y lograron que volviera en sí.
El video fue difundido por el departamento de policía de Livonia, como medida precautoria, ya que varios niños también fueron descuidados al momento del incidente, lo que pudo provocar una tragedia mayor.
También te puede interesar: