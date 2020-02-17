Un milagro en la piscina: Un pequeño estuvo a punto de morir ahogado

Pool Rescue

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three children die every day as a result of drowning. In fact, drowning kills more children ages one to four than anything else except birth defects. Thankfully, parents can play a key role in protecting the children they love from drowning. The Livonia Police Department would like to remind you to always monitor children in the water. On January 24, 2020 the Livonia Police Department and the Livonia Fire Department were dispatched to the indoor pool of a local hotel on the report of a two-year-old child that was found unresponsive at the bottom of the pool. A nine-year-old girl pointed out the child lying motionless at the bottom of the pool to her Godmother who screamed for others to call 911 and then dove in and rescued the child. Thankfully, two amazing off-duty nurses were at the hotel and took immediate action. The nurses performed CPR on the child, successfully reviving him after many cycles. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The four heroic individuals who saved the child’s life have been nominated to receive the department’s highest civilian honor; the Livonia Police Department Exceptional Service Award.

