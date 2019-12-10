Un árbol de navidad peculiar

La época decembrina ya se siente con fuerza; todos los lugares públicos tienen o están a punto de inaugurar el árbol navideño que decore los corredores o los centros de cada uno de estos. Los hay de muchas formas y colores, sin embargo, el premio al árbol de navidad más creativo se lo lleva el aeropuerto de Lituania.
Los agentes de seguridad del aeropuerto de Vilna, capital de Lituania, le han dado un giro a la antigua tradición de engalanar con juguetes los árboles navideños, al montar uno especial cubierto con artículos confiscados a los pasajeros, como se puede ver en varias fotos publicadas en Instagram.
La decoración está hecha básicamente de tijeras, que son los objetos más confiscados a los pasajeros antes de abordar el avión. También aparecen cuchillos, encendedores, envases con líquidos, termómetros de mercurio, etc.
View this post on Instagram
We are certain that you have seen many different Christmas trees – natural, modern, innovative, and simply quirky. We can guarantee – you haven't seen anything like this. With the winter travel season well under way, the Aviation security officers at Vilnius Airport opted for an unusual take on the Christmas classic, aiming to send an educational message on the importance of aviation security. Using items that are prohibited to carry in hand luggage and which were taken away from passengers during screening, the lads at the Aviation security unit of Lithuania's main airport created a truly unique educational masterpiece. With knives, scissors, lighters, blades and all other sorts of dangerous goods on it – this Christmas tree has it all. So if you don't want your personal, yet prohibited, belongings to land on our next year's Christmas tree – better check out the baggage requirements before you pack for your next flight. Safe travels! ———————————————————————— #christmas #xmas #christmastree #aviation #security #aviationsecurity #airportsecurity #vilnius #airport #vilniusairport #vnoairport #vilniausorouostas #orouostas #kaledos #kalėdos #kaleduegle #kaledueglute #kalėdųeglė #airportlife #airportsofinstagram #airportlovers #aviation #aviacija #keliones #lietuvosorouostai #lithuanianairports
Vale señalar que este árbol es solo una forma original de recordarles a los pasajeros lo que no se debe llevar a bordo del avión. Tal como en muchos aeropuertos del mundo, el de Vilna tiene también un árbol de Navidad clásico.
También te puede interesar: