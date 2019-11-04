Un tiburón al “ataque” de un buzo

Las profundidades marinas son algo que temer; para muestra un botón: En algún lugar de Rusia un buzo fue sorprendido por un tiburón mientras grababa el lecho del mar.
En la imagen, se observa al hombre grabando el extenso océano sin percatarse que el tiburón se acerca por un extremo, de repente, es sorprendido por el animal que parece haberse acercado por curiosidad.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
😱 Happy Halloween From The Bottom of The Sea! 🦈 🎃 Video courtesy of @gopro FOLLOW us @creatures_of_the_deep_ for more like this! In a scene straight out of a horror movie, a diver finds humans face-to-face with one of the most feared creatures in the planet! When you are in the water, visibility is rarely such that you can see that far. That allowed the shark to ambush this diver! Thankfully, despite this being terrifying for us humans, the shark was not interested in attacking him. The body language of the shark was that of curiosity, bumping and investigating the unfamiliar thing, rather than attacking a perceived prey. Still, even with that knowledge, looking down into the depths and seeing a Great White is definitely unnerving! Happy Halloween!
De inmediato el buzo parece lanzar un grito de sorpresa bajo el agua mientras el escualo procede a inspeccionar al hombre sin mostrar interés por atacarlo.
El buzo compartió el siniestro encuentro en una cuenta de Instagram que sigue a los animales marinos, mientras desea a sus seguidores un “Feliz Halloween”.
También te puede interesar: