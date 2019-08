El youtuber más famoso “PewDiePie” ¡ya está casado!

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday, the 19th of August – after exactly 8 years since we met – we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage. I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives. 👰🏼 ❤️🤵🏼 📸 @jessicakobeissi