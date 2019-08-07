“No maltrate a los delfines, por favor”

Una entrenadora se encuentra bajo un proceso legal en Dubai luego de que se viera en un video como esta “maltrataba” a un delfín.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Worrying and rather disturbing footage has emerged from Dubai Dolphinarium (@dolphinariumdubai), an aquarium located in the United Arab Emirates. The video, filmed and uploaded to Instagram by one of the facility’s very own trainers (@aurelia_1534), shows another trainer (@jennyzanina) sitting on top of a beached dolphin. This disgusting behavior is not only dangerous for both the dolphin and the trainer, but it could cause severe harm. Bottlenose dolphins, who can weigh an upward of 630lbs, are not designed to be on land, as their bodies cannot support their own weight. After only a few minutes, their weight begins to crush their internal organs and muscles. Now add the weight of an adult women on top of that – this dolphin is literally being crushed. Of Dubai Dolphinarium’s six dolphins, four are wild-caught – three of them being acquired from the infamous Taiji dolphin drives. These dolphins have been completely stripped of their freedom, now finding themselves being exploited and abused solely for the purpose of entertainment and profit. Dubai Dolphinarium and it’s trainers’ willingness to support such cruelty and violence says a lot about them and their attitude towards animals. This is not love, this is exploitation and abuse. – Caption: @cetacean.inspiration
El hecho, ocurrido en dubai dolphinarium en los Emiratos Árabes Unidos, pone al descubierto la acción de la entrenadora, luego de que esta se subiera a la espalda de animal mientras este tratara desesperadamente de quitarsela de encima.
Expertos aseguran que la piel y la estructura de un delfín es muy delicado, la acción de la entrenadora pudo dañar fácilmente los órganos internos del mamífero.
Apenas el pasado mes de diciembre, las autoridades de dicha nación advirtieron que no toleraría el maltrato y crueldad hacia los animales, incluso, recordó que desde 2007 las leyes castigan duramente cualquier acto que atente contra la integridad de los animales.
También te puede interesar:
EU detiene en Misisipi a 680 inmigrantes en la mayor redada en una década