Dave Mustaine revela ser diagnosticado con cáncer de garganta

Ciudad de México. A través de las redes sociales del cantante, Dave Mustaine declaró ser diagnosticado con cáncer de garganta, por lo que cancelará la mayoría de sus conciertos.
“Me han diagnosticado cáncer de garganta. Claramente, es algo que debe respetarse y enfrentarse de frente, pero antes he enfrentado obstáculos”, mencionó.
El integrante de Megadeth se dedicará a cuidarse, mencionando que trabajará en conjunto con sus médicos en un tratamiento que tiene un 90% de efectividad, el cual ya ha comenzado.
I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia – which I can’t wait for everyone to hear. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ll keep everyone posted. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ See you soon, Dave Mustaine
A pesar de cancelar la mayoría de sus shows este año, la Megacruise 2019 seguirá en pie, contando con la participación de la banda. Al igual mencionó seguir trabajando en el estudio para terminar Dystopia, el próximo material discográfico del grupo.
Toda la información actualizada será publicada por la página de Megadeth, con el fin de informar a los fans de la banda.
