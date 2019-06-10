Justin Bieber reta a Tom Cruise a una pelea

Estados Unidos. El cantante Justin Bieber causó gran revuelo en las redes sociales al retar al actor Tom Cruise a una pelea.
A través de su cuenta oficial de twitter el cantante realizó la publicación en la que escribió:
“Quiero desafiar a Tom Cruise a pelear en el octágono. Tom, si no aceptas esta pelea, tienes miedo y nunca lo superarás. ¿Quién está dispuesto a organizarla?”.
I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019
Ante esto, Conor Mcgregor se ofreció a organizar la pelea.
“Si Tom Cruise es lo suficientemente hombre para aceptar este reto, McGregor Sports and Entertainment será el anfitrión de la pelea”.
If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,
McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.
Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?
Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019