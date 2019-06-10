Justin Bieber reta a Tom Cruise a una pelea

Justin Bieber reta a Tom Cruise a una pelea

Por Agencia Basta -
2
0
Compartir

Estados Unidos. El cantante Justin Bieber causó gran revuelo en las redes sociales al retar al actor Tom Cruise a una pelea.

A través de su cuenta oficial de twitter el cantante realizó la publicación en la que escribió:

“Quiero desafiar a Tom Cruise a pelear en el octágono. Tom, si no aceptas esta pelea, tienes miedo y nunca lo superarás. ¿Quién está dispuesto a organizarla?”.

Ante esto, Conor Mcgregor se ofreció a organizar la pelea.

“Si Tom Cruise es lo suficientemente hombre para aceptar este reto, McGregor Sports and Entertainment será el anfitrión de la pelea”.

Cabe destacar que hasta el momento el actor no ha comentado nada sobre este reto.

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor