El primer doodle de Goolge con inteligencia artificial

Important NOTE 😉: Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates the world-renowned German composer #Bach with our first ever AI-powered Doodle! 🎼

Create your own Bach-inspired tunes & learn more about his life & legacy → https://t.co/icoqcbvBpU #BachDoodle pic.twitter.com/euy9EDoWVh

— Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 21, 2019