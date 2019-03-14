Oficial: ¡Mia Khalifa se compromete!

Mia Khalifa, exactriz porno, sorprendió a todos sus seguidores al anunciar que se comprometió con el chef Robert Sandberg.
Dicho acontecimiento ocurrió en Smyth, un restaurante de Chicago (EU) y fue toda una sorpresa para Mia Khalifa.
“Estuvimos en Chicago este fin de semana, tuvimos una maravillosa cena en Smyth. Le propuse matrimonio a Mia Khalifa y ella dijo “SI”, escribió Sandberg en su cuenta de Instagram.
We went to Chicago this weekend and had a wonderful dinner at Smyth. I proposed to @miakhalifa and she said YES! The ring was hidden in a bowl of dried ingredients and came out as a “new serving”. Mia was to curious and to eager to taste so she started to eat the inedible ingredients. I told her not do it and then I put the ring on the finger. I love you so much❤️ Thank you @chefjohnshields and team for a really good night and for making this happen. 💍💑 #happydays