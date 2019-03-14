Oficial: ¡Mia Khalifa se compromete!

Por Agencia Basta -
218

Mia Khalifa, exactriz porno, sorprendió a todos sus seguidores al anunciar que se comprometió con el chef Robert Sandberg.

Dicho acontecimiento ocurrió en Smyth, un restaurante de Chicago (EU) y fue toda una sorpresa para Mia Khalifa.

“Estuvimos en Chicago este fin de semana, tuvimos una maravillosa cena en Smyth. Le propuse matrimonio a Mia Khalifa y ella dijo “SI”, escribió Sandberg en su cuenta de Instagram.

 

