Oficial: ¡Mia Khalifa se compromete!

View this post on Instagram

We went to Chicago this weekend and had a wonderful dinner at Smyth. I proposed to @miakhalifa and she said YES! The ring was hidden in a bowl of dried ingredients and came out as a “new serving”. Mia was to curious and to eager to taste so she started to eat the inedible ingredients. I told her not do it and then I put the ring on the finger. I love you so much❤️ Thank you @chefjohnshields and team for a really good night and for making this happen. 💍💑 #happydays