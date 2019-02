View this post on Instagram

I was lucky enough in 2016 to do a cameo on @alitamovie its badass and epic to work with @rodriguez again and @jamescameronofficial as my first film experience! Huge shoutout to the department of hair/makeup (who should get more recognition for their HARD and impeccable work.) they help us transform to the imaginable. FILM MAKING MAGIC wouldn’t be possible without them. Don’t miss Alita in theaters TODAY.