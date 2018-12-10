Dura contienda, el cine domina en los Grammy

El soundtrack de Black Panther y Nace una estrella, entre los grandes favoritos.

El próximo domingo 10 de febrero, llegarán los famosos premios Grammy, la ceremonia en la que más de 13 mil miembros de la Academia de la Grabación, celebran a los músicos y artistas más representativos de la última temporada en cerca de 70 categorías. Este año, la ceremonia se traslada al Staples Center de Los Ángeles, donde se realizará la entrega 61 de los Grammy, que será transmitida por el canal TNT. Por tercer año consecutivo, el anfitrión de la gala será el comediante James Corden.

El hiphopero Kendrick Lamar, es el principal favorito al conseguir ocho postulaciones en distintas categorías. Tras él se ubicaron Drake con 7, Brandi Carlile y Ladi Gaga con 6, Cardi B con 5 y Childish Gambino con 5.

Entre las nominaciones destaca la presencia de Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper, protagonistas de la cinta Nace una estrella, y que competirán en cuatro categorías, Grabación del año y Canción del año incluidas, gracias a la canción Shallow.

Entre los latinos, el Mejor disco de pop latino, tendrá como competidores a Pablo Alborán, Claudia Brant, Natalia Lafourcade, Raquel Sofía y Carlos Vives. Para Albúm Latino, en tanto, buscarán un premio Alex Cuba, Juanes, La Santa Cecilia, Natalia Lafourcade y Los Macorinos, y Shakira.

MEJOR GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

-“I like it” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

-“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile

-“This is America” – Childish Gambino, Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson

-“God’s Plan” – Drake, Boi-1Da, Cardo & Young

-“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

-“All the stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

-“Rockstars” -Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage, Louis Bell & Tank God,

-“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

MEJOR ÁLBUM

-Cardi B

-Brandi Carlile

-Drake

-H.E.R.

-Post Malone

-Janelle Monáe

-Kacey Musgraves

-Kendrick Lamar

MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

-“All the stars”

-“Boo’d up”

-“God’s plan”

-“In my Blood”

-“The Joke”

-“The Middle”

-“Shallow”

-“This is America”

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO:

-Chloe x Halle

-Luke Combs

-Greta Van Fleet

-H.E.R.

-Dua Lipa

-Margo Price

-Bebe Rexha

-Jorja Smith

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP LATINO

-Pablo Alborán

-Natalia Lafourcade

-Carlos Vives

-Raquel Sofía

-Claudia Brant

MEJOR SOLO PERFORMANCE

-“Colors” – Beck

-“Havana” – Camila Cabello

-“God is a woman” – Ariana Grande

-“Joanne” – Lady Gaga

-“Better Now” – Post Malone

MEJOR DUO O GRUPO

-“Fall in line” – Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato

-“Don’t go Breakin my heart” – Backstreet Boys

-“‘S Wonderful” – Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

-“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

-“Girls like you” – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

-“Say Something” – Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton

-“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

MEJOR POP ÁLBUM

-“Camila” – Camila Cabello

-“Meaning of Life” – Kelly Clarkson

-“Sweetener” – Ariana Grande

-“Shawn Mendes” – Shawn Mendes

-“Beautiful Trauma” – P!nk

-“Reputation” – Taylor Swift

MEJOR ROCK PERFORMANCE

-“Four Out of Five” – Arctic Monkeys

-“When Bad Does Good” – Chris Cornell

-“Made an America” – THE FEVER 333

-“Highway Tune” – Greta Van Fleet

-“Uncomfortable” – Halestorm

MEJOR RAP PERFORMANCE

-Cardi B

-Drake

-Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

-Anderson .Paak

-Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

MEJOR RAP ÁLBUM

-“Invasion of Privacy” – Cardi B

-“Swiming” – Mac Miller

-“Victory Lap” – Nipsey Hussle

-“Daytona” – Pusha T

-“Astroworld” – Travis Scott

MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO LATINO

-“Claroscura” – Aterciopelados

-“Coastcity” – COASTCITY

-“Encanto Tropical” – Monsieur Periné

-“Gourmet” – Orishas

-“Aztlán” – Zoé

MEJOR CANCIÓN ESCRITA PARA PELÍCULA

-“All The Stars” – Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

Para: “Black Panther”

-“Mystery of Lover” – Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)

Para: “Call Me By Your Name”

-“Remember me” – Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)

Para: “Coco”

-“Shallow” – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Para: A Star Is Born

-“This is me” – Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)

Para: The Greatest Showman

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL O PELÍCULA DE MÚSICA

-“LIFE IN 12 BARS” – Eric Clapton

Lili Fini Zanuck, director de video; John Battsek, Scooter Weintraub, Larry Yelen & Lili Fini Zanuck, productores.

-“WHITNEY” – Whitney Houston

Kevin Macdonald, director de video; Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn & Lisa Erspamer, productores.

-“QUINCY” – Quincy Jones

Alan Hicks & Rashida Jones, director de video; Paula DuPré Pesmen,

productora.

-“ITZHAK” – Itzhak Perlman

Alison Chernick, director de video; Alison Chernick, productora.

-“THE KING” – Elvis Presley”

Eugene Jarecki, director de video; Christopher Frierson, Georgina Hill, David Kuhn & Christopher St. John, productores.

MEJOR PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO:

-Boi-1da

-Larry Klein

-Linda Perry

-Kanye West

-Pharrell Williams

MEJOR ÁLBUM REGIONAL MEXICANA

-“Primero soy mexicana”, Ángela Aguilar

-“Mitad y mitad”, Calibre 50

-“Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II”

-Aida Cuevas; “Cruzando Borders”

-Los Texmaniacs; “Leyendas de mi pueblo”

-Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández

-“¡México por siempre!”, Luis Miguel

Kendrick Lamar es el artista que más nominaciones obtuvo, mientras que Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper competirán en cuatro categorías con la canción Shallow de la película A Star is Born.